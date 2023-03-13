A judge is due to decide whether a council's sale of land surrounding a football club with a half-built stand was lawful.

Developer Cilldara was given permission by the High Court to apply for a judicial review, after its bid for land next to Northampton Town's Sixfields Stadium was rejected by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Work on the club's East Stand stalled in 2014 after a £10.25m loan from the now-defunct Northampton Borough Council went missing.

The judicial review is due to be heard on 28-29 March.