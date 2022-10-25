Three businesses were evacuated and residents asked to keep windows shut after a gas pipe was damaged in the building of a supermarket.

T﻿he gas leak happened at the site of a new Lidl store on Harlestone Road, Northampton, on Tuesday morning.

Gas supplier Cadent finished repairing the leak by the evening.

T﻿he company said supplies to other properties were unaffected.

A﻿ Cadent spokesperson said it had been working with the emergency services and a contractor to stop the gas escape and complete the repair.

P﻿olice closed the entrance to Lodge Way, at the junction with Harlestone Road, when the leak was discovered just before 08:30 BST. It has since been reopened.

Local fire crews asked nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed throughout the day.