A﻿rtist Oleksandra Novatska and her daughter Anna were among the tide of people who fled Ukraine at the start of the Russian invasion.

F﻿rom their home in Lviv they ended up in Dumfries in the south of Scotland.

Before the conflict, she was renowned for her watercolours of flowers but struggled to return to her art in her new homeland.

H﻿owever, slowly but surely she started to produce new work which forms the basis of an exhibition now being held in the town.

I﻿t tells the story of her journey - like that of many others - in which she packed her whole life into the boot of a car and headed into the unknown.

T﻿he exhibition celebrates the Ukrainian tradition of embroidering towels through a series of scrolls.