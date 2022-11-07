Artist's work tells story of fleeing war in Ukraine
Artist Oleksandra Novatska and her daughter Anna were among the tide of people who fled Ukraine at the start of the Russian invasion.
From their home in Lviv they ended up in Dumfries in the south of Scotland.
Before the conflict, she was renowned for her watercolours of flowers but struggled to return to her art in her new homeland.
However, slowly but surely she started to produce new work which forms the basis of an exhibition now being held in the town.
It tells the story of her journey - like that of many others - in which she packed her whole life into the boot of a car and headed into the unknown.
The exhibition celebrates the Ukrainian tradition of embroidering towels through a series of scrolls.
Ms Novatska said it was still hard for her to speak about the situation she highlighted through her art.
"It is difficult to tell the story, every time it brings me to tears," she said.
"Thinking about it some moments are happy because I am safe and some moments are also very hard and difficult because I understand nothing good is going on in Ukraine.
"Psychologists say that when you talk about the pain you have, it starts to be easier.
"So I am thinking that telling people what we are feeling - because I am not alone with my feelings here - maybe it will make it easier."
She said the south west of Scotland had made her very welcome after her abrupt departure from her home country.
"My life was a perfect life, we travelled a lot, I had a lot of art in my life, I had a nice city where I could live and in one moment everything finished," she said.
"We tried to pack up our life in a car and just go.
"It was a difficult decision to go but I understand, sometimes, it was the right decision to go.
"I am here, I can work here and my daughter can have an education and I can help from here."
The exhibition is at The Smithy on Dumfries High Street and is open from 11:00 to 15:00 until Friday.