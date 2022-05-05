Ambulance crew member injured in skip collision

The collision happened on Ecclesall Road South on Thursday

At a glance

  • An ambulance collided with a skip on Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield

  • The collision left one crew member with non life-threatening injuries

  • The road was closed while the damaged ambulance was recovered

An ambulance crew member has been injured after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a skip in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to Ecclesall Road South at about 05:00 BST on Thursday.

A passenger in the ambulance, who was part of the crew, received non life-threatening injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.

The road was closed until about 07:15 to allow the damaged ambulance to be recovered.

