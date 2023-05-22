A mural of Sir David Attenborough has been painted on the exterior of a new community arts centre.

The 7m by 6m (23ft by 20ft) artwork is part of a new site for the W.Ave Arts project in St Leonards, East Sussex.

It was created by local artist Abraham.O1 who said the veteran natural history broadcaster was "loved around the country".

A spokesperson for the project said Sir David was "an extraordinary man who has captured the hearts of millions worldwide".