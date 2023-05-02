Former clerk posthumously made honorary freeman
A former Douglas Council officer has been posthumously awarded the highest honour that the local authority can bestow.
Paul Cowin's family were presented with the Freedom of the Borough on his behalf at a ceremony on Friday.
The 66-year-old died in December shortly after retiring from a 49-year career with the council, latterly as assistant town clerk.
A council spokeswoman said he was a "figure who devoted almost half a century of his life to the capital".
Council leader Claire Wells said Staff and councillors alike continued "to miss his wise counsel, advice and friendship".
"It was with profound sadness that he was not able to enjoy a long and healthy retirement with his family which he so deserved after such committed public service," she added.
'Outstanding service '
As what is known as an Honourary Freeman, Mr Cowin's name stands alongside Mark Cavendish, Norman Wisdom, the Bee Gees and Sir Winston Churchill.
Among his many roles, Mr Cowin led Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day parades and services, annual fireworks displays, and several other commemorations in the capital.
He was also responsible for organising the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon lighting for the island last year.
Outgoing mayor Janet Thommeny said he was "a well-respected officer whose encyclopaedic knowledge, commitment and outstanding service to Douglas Borough was invaluable".
