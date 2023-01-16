A residents' parking scheme is to be introduced in a Lincolnshire town amid claims some streets are "plagued" by commuters.

The roads around Grantham railway station were frequently filled by people going to catch trains, a Lincolnshire County Council meeting was told.

Councillors heard the vast majority of residents were in favour of the scheme, despite some objections.

The restrictions would apply on Monday to Saturday between 08:00-18:00.

Councillor Adam Stokes, who represents the area, said: "We have been talking about this for many years. I've been at meetings with 30 or 40 people asking for this.

"This area is plagued by commuter and shopper parking.

"The scheme will help remove that, making it easier for residents to park," he added.

A total of 11 objections were received from residents, with some complaining about the added cost of the permits.

However, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the meeting of the authority's planning and regulation committee voted to overrule them, saying it would be "a positive improvement" for the area.

Councillor Tom Ashton said although he was "always nervous about resident parking schemes", this one made sense.

"There's a limit to how far even the most determined individual will walk to the station," he said.

Meanwhile, Councillor Ian Fleetwood admitted being guilty of parking in the area himself.

"I know the area well and can understand why residents would want to stop commuter parking there," he said.

The permit scheme is expected to cover parts of Launder Terrace, Queen Street, Grantley Street, Norton Street, Commercial Road, Brewery Hill and Rycroft Street.

