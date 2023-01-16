The A47 has been closed for more than 12 hours after a serious collision in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police said three vehicles were involved in a crash on Constitution Hill in North Runcton, about a quarter of a mile (0.4km) from the Hardwick Roundabout at King's Lynn, just after 19:40 GMT on Sunday.

National Highways said the road remained closed in both directions between the A10/A149 junction and the A1122 junction east of Swaffham.

It said it expected the closure to remain in place until at least midday.