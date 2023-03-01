The Hebridean Darks Skies Festival is to hold a special night dedicated to musician and actor David Bowie.

New arrangements of Bowie's space-themed songs, such as Starman and Life on Mars, will be performed at Stornoway's An Lanntair arts venue on 10 March.

People attending the concert have been encouraged to dress up along the lines of a Bowie or outer space theme.

Stornoway Astronomical Society is to help decorate An Lanntair's auditorium.

Sci-fi film The Man Who Fell to Earth, in which Bowie plays an alien, will be shown during the festival, which runs from 9-21 March.

Other festival events will include astronomy workshops and screenings of the films ET and Under the Skin.

Bowie, one of the most influential musicians of his era, died of cancer at the age of 69 in 2016.