A consultation on a plan to dim street lighting across Leicestershire has been given the go-ahead.

The county council will give residents a chance to have their say on a plan which would see lights across the county dimmed to 30% from 8pm each night.

Currently, many residential areas are lit at 50% brightness between 8pm and 10pm, and then drop to 30%.

The authority needs to save around £90m over the next four years, with more than £500,000 coming from the street lighting department alone, a report states.