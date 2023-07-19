Man appears in court charged with woman's murder
At a glance
Nicholas Metson, 27, of Shuttleworth House, Lincoln, is charged with Holly Bramley's murder
Her remains were found in Bessingham near Lincoln
A murder investigation was launched on 26 March
A second man, Josh Hancock, 27, of Walnut Close, Waddington, is charged with assisting an offender and disposing of a corpse to obstruct a coroner
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 26-year-old woman in Lincolnshire.
Holly Bramley's remains were found in Bassingham, near Lincoln, following a police search in March.
Nicholas Metson, 27, of Shuttleworth House, Lincoln, is charged with her murder.
He appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday. No pleas were entered.
Mr Metson spoke only to confirm his name.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 28 July. A provisional trial date beginning on 25 September was listed.
Meanwhile, a second man, Josh Hancock, 27, of Walnut Close, Waddington, is charged with assisting an offender and disposing of a corpse to obstruct a coroner.
He did not appear in court and his case was also adjourned.
A murder investigation was launched on 26 March following welfare concerns for Ms Bramley.
Officers appealed for people in the Bassingham area to review their dashcam, doorbell footage and CCTV between noon Friday, 24 March and 16:00 BST the following day.
