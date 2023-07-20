End of Covid-19 measures announced in Jersey
At a glance
The Government of Jersey has announced the final phase of its Covid-19 de-escalation measures.
From 1 August, the government will no longer supply free lateral flow test (LFT) kits or advise islanders to stay at home for five days if they have Covid-19.
Islanders will also no longer have to take an LFT when being admitted to hospital or other care settings.
Prof Peter Bradley, director of public health, said it marked "the end of our emergency response".
He said: "These changes are proportionate to the level of risk the virus poses to the island.
"We have continued this de-escalation since February 2022, and I am pleased that we are at this stage where we can somewhat return to normality."
Mr Bradley advised those who felt unwell to stay at home, and to book in for a Covid vaccination if eligible.
Deputy Karen Wilson, minister for health and social services, thanked islanders for their "resilience and support during what has been a difficult three years".
