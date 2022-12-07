Arrests after air rifle and fake handguns found
Two men were arrested after armed police descended on to a road and seized an air rifle and two fake handguns.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were deployed after reports a gun had been seen in Churchfield Lane, Radford, Nottingham, at about 15:50 GMT on Tuesday.
Two suspects were found sitting on a bench in the grounds of a church, with the weapons found during a search.
The pair, aged 29 and 38, were held on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in public.
The 29-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug.
Both have been released on conditional bail.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the force on 101.