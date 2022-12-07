Work to ensure thousands of homes are protected from flooding for another 50 years is due to start in the new year.

The Environment Agency's £75m project will refurbish tidal defences along a 3km (1.9 mile) stretch of Canvey Island, Essex.

It said some sections of the defences date back to the 1930s and the work will take into account the effects of rising sea levels due to climate change.

It will also improve access along the walkway, with new steps to the beach.