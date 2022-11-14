A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard.

Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula.

Damian Ward of Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said it was "absolutely clear" Mr Lane had gone beyond the initial licence application.

Mr Ward added the area cleared could have been sold for "just short of £14,000".