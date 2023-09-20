A fire which destroyed a hut and equipment at a youth football club was believed to be started deliberately, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters were called to the home of Rolvenden Tigers in Regent Street, in Rolvenden, near Cranbrook just after 06:30 BST on Wednesday.

The club, which has over 80 children on its roll, said it had lost most of the older players' equipment and was "having to start from scratch again".

A statement from Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: "It’s believed the fire was started deliberately."