Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash
- Published
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a car.
North Wales Police said a black Mercedes was involved in a crash with an orange and white motorcycle on Ruabon Road, Wrexham, at about 16:50 BST on Sunday.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.
Officers want to speak to any witnesses, including the rider of a second motorbike which left the scene.
Sgt Jason Diamond added: “We believe that this motorcycle was white, yellow and blue and neither of the riders were wearing motorcycle clothing or helmets.
“If anyone has any information about this collision please contact us quoting incident number A047466.”