University donates pianos to art groups
A university has donated 18 of its old pianos to community groups across County Durham.
Durham University passed on its instruments after becoming the UK's largest all-Steinway school, external with 61 of the "world class" pianos.
Andrea Flynn, director of Ferryhill-based performing arts charity Enter CIC, said its donated piano was a "true gift".
“The piano will definitely be well used and I look forward to hearing our hall full of beautiful melody,” she said.
Nicola Candlish, the university's senior manager of performing arts at Durham University said: “We are delighted to be able to donate 18 pianos to groups across County Durham, to contribute to their work to help people in our community through the joy and power of music."
Other recipients of a piano included RT Projects, a Durham City-based arts and mental health organisation, who said the the instrument would "open up a whole new world to people we work with, enabling them to have a voice they never knew they had".
Tees Valley Music Service, Citizen Songwriters and Greenfield Community College will each get a piano while one will be also be installed at Durham Railway Station.
