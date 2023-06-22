A woman in her 60s has died in a bungalow fire in Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman was pulled from the blaze in Muskham Court in the early hours of Thursday but died at the scene.

A joint investigation into the cause is being carried out by the fire service and police.

The service described it as a "tragic incident" and said its thoughts were with the woman's family and friends.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external