A 50-year-old man charged with intentionally interfering with aviation operations after a drone was flown near Dublin Airport last month has appeared in court.

Eric Brills of Holywell Dale, Swords, County Dublin, appeared before Dublin District Court on Friday.

He is charged under the Air Navigation and Transport Act for interfering with the safety of an aircraft in flight by operating a drone in the airport's 300m critical area.

Mr Brills was remanded on bail and was released under five conditions, including surrendering his passport, and was prohibited from flying his drones.

Sightings of a drone on 24 January caused two flights to be diverted and flight operations at Dublin Airport were suspended for 90 minutes.

Under the act, the offence can carry a life imprisonment penalty with no provision for a suspended sentence or probation.

It is illegal to fly drones within 5km (three miles) of the airport.

Garda (Irish police) officer Enda Ledwith said Mr Brills made no reply to the charge.

He is due to appear again before court on 14 April.