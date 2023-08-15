Two women have been arrested by police investigating the death of a man found in a car park in Telford.

Anthony Wootton, 41, was discovered on Gresley Close, Woodside, on 17 July, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashley Harris, of Armstrong Close, Telford, was charged with Mr Wootton's murder last month.

Two women from Telford, aged 37 and 48, were arrested earlier on Tuesday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, and remain in custody West Mercia Police said.