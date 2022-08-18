Jersey property prices rise by 2% in second quarter

House prices in Jersey rose by 2% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

The island recorded its highest annual average price rise by 16% in the first quarter of the year.

Statistics Jersey, external reported the price of three and four bedroom homes had decreased, with all other property types increasing.

Private sector rental prices were 2% higher than at the beginning of 2022.

The average property prices for Jersey in Q2 were: