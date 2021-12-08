Fire crews tackle blaze at old mill buildings
At a glance
Emergency services were called to the fire in Hawick on Tuesday evening
The nearby High Street was shut due to smoke drifting from the scene
The flames were quickly brought under control but damping down took several hours
Investigations are continuing into a fire at a former mill building in the Borders.
Emergency services were called out to the derelict Glenmac site on Allar's Bank in Hawick at about 18:30 on Tuesday.
The town's High Street had to be shut for a time as smoke drifted out from the burning property.
The fire, in a part of the building formerly used for offices, was brought under control quickly.
Fire crews remained at the scene for several hours as damping down operations continued.