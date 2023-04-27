Work has begun to gate off alleys on an estate in Wellingborough as part of a project to make the area safer.

The work is taking place around homes and the primary school on the Queensway estate.

It forms part of project funded by £689,000 from the government's Safer Streets Fund, external and £357,100 from Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.

"I am confident that these gates will have a real impact on crime and make residents feel much more secure and comfortable," Mr Mold said.