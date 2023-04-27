Alleys being gated off for safer estate project
At a glance
Gates are being placed to close off alleys on the Queensway estate in Wellingorough
It is part of a project to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in the area
Funding has come from the government and Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner
- Published
Work has begun to gate off alleys on an estate in Wellingborough as part of a project to make the area safer.
The work is taking place around homes and the primary school on the Queensway estate.
It forms part of project funded by £689,000 from the government's Safer Streets Fund, external and £357,100 from Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.
"I am confident that these gates will have a real impact on crime and make residents feel much more secure and comfortable," Mr Mold said.
'Hearing their concerns'
A total of 43 gates will be placed on several alleys in the estate, mainly around the Shelley Road area.
Mr Mold said they would help tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in places where alleys were used to give cover or as escape routes.
Installation should be completed by the beginning of June.
The project has already included fitting new doors to more than 250 properties, fitting security lighting and rolling out security products to residents.
Work has also begun on the installation of 15 new CCTV cameras.
Mr Mold said the work on the estate showed residents "that we are hearing their concerns and acting upon them".
He said the gates were a "practical measure to help keep people safer".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external