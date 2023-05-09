Two bars at Blackpool's Winter Gardens are to be refurbished as part of a £1.7m modernisation plan.

Town hall planners have approved schemes to upgrade bars at the Empress Ballroom and the Opera House.

The Empress Ballroom balcony bar will be improved from its current “look and feel of a 1970 working men’s club” to provide a VIP area, planning documents said.

A recent survey showed £19m of upgrades are needed at the Grade II-listed building.