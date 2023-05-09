Further improvements for Grade II listed venue
At a glance
Two bars at Blackpool's Winter Gardens are to be refurbished as part of a £1.7m modernisation plan
Town hall planners have approved schemes to upgrade bars at the Empress Ballroom and the Opera House
A recent survey showed £19m of upgrades are needed at the Grade II-listed building
- Published
Two bars at Blackpool's Winter Gardens are to be refurbished as part of a £1.7m modernisation plan.
Town hall planners have approved schemes to upgrade bars at the Empress Ballroom and the Opera House.
The Empress Ballroom balcony bar will be improved from its current “look and feel of a 1970 working men’s club” to provide a VIP area, planning documents said.
A recent survey showed £19m of upgrades are needed at the Grade II-listed building.
The Circle Bar annex at the Opera House, which is currently used for storage, will become a private VIP area.
Funding for both projects has come from a £1.7m loan agreed by Blackpool Council last year from the authority’s £200m business loans fund.
The venue has seen a number of improvements as part of a 10-year programme, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Managing director Michael Williams said: “The initial refurbishment and investment into the Empress Ballroom bars, The Galleon Bar and the Victoria, is already proving successful with improved efficiencies and enhanced sales.
“Our next two projects will ensure improved pre and interval service for show nights to reduce crowding and queuing times and will also allow us to rent out the spaces for private hire and corporate hospitality.
“It is also hoped the improvements will help boost revenue at the Winter Gardens which will be invested back into the ongoing maintenance of the venue.”
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk, external