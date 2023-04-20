Giant green panda saved from attempted theft
At a glance
Thieves filmed attempting to steal shopping centre's giant green panda
A neighbourhood officer stopped the men
Hugley the 6ft (1.82m) bear has been now been moved
Shoppers said the attempted theft was "terrible"
A giant green panda has been saved from an attempted theft in broad daylight by a "quick-thinking" safer neighbourhood officer.
Ahmed Bensharif, who only started his role five weeks ago, "sprung into action" at the Quadrant shopping centre, in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.
Footage shared on social media appeared to show three men trying to force the 6ft (1.82m) figure, called Hugley, into the back of a white transit van.
Police are investigating the incident which happened at about 16:20 BST on Wednesday.
Diane Quick, The Quadrant centre manager, said: "Hugley was saved by Ahmed Bensharif – a quick-thinking safer neighbourhood officer."
The suspects left without the bear when Mr Bensharif intervened.
Bedfordshire Police said it was called to "an attempted theft of a large grass sculpture" from the shopping centre.
Hugley had been at the entrance to the shopping centre on Dunstable High Street but has now been moved to a central position "where we can keep a safe eye on him", Ms Quick added.
Shoper Laura Moore said she was shocked to hear of the attempted theft.
"I thought it was terrible, I don't know why someone would do it, everyone loves it."
She said she preferred his new spot as "more people can see him".
Maria Tismanaru said it was sad anyone tried to take the "cute" character which was enjoyed by "kids and grown-ups".
"What's the purpose, what can they do with it?"
Paul Hodson, town clerk and chief executive of Dunstable Town Council, which owns Hugley, said it was "great that the panda will continue to be enjoyed".
Hugley first appeared in the town in 2021 as part of a scheme to welcome shoppers back to the town after the end of Covid-19 lockdowns.
