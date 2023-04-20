Giant green panda saved from attempted theft

Hugley the giant panda bear in Dunstable, Bedfordshire Alex Pope/BBC

Hugley the giant green panda bear is a well-known figure in the centre of Dunstable

A giant green panda has been saved from an attempted theft in broad daylight by a "quick-thinking" safer neighbourhood officer.

Ahmed Bensharif, who only started his role five weeks ago, "sprung into action" at the Quadrant shopping centre, in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show three men trying to force the 6ft (1.82m) figure, called Hugley, into the back of a white transit van.

Police are investigating the incident which happened at about 16:20 BST on Wednesday.

The Quadrant Shopping Centre

Ahmed Bensharif has been described as a "Dunstable hero" by The Quadrant Shopping Centre

Diane Quick, The Quadrant centre manager, said: "Hugley was saved by Ahmed Bensharif – a quick-thinking safer neighbourhood officer."

The suspects left without the bear when Mr Bensharif intervened.

Bedfordshire Police said it was called to "an attempted theft of a large grass sculpture" from the shopping centre.

Alex Pope/BBC

Hugley is popular with shoppers, with some posing for pictures with him

Hugley had been at the entrance to the shopping centre on Dunstable High Street but has now been moved to a central position "where we can keep a safe eye on him", Ms Quick added.

Alex Pope/BBC

Shopper Laura Moore said she could not believe why someone would try to take Hugley

Shoper Laura Moore said she was shocked to hear of the attempted theft.

"I thought it was terrible, I don't know why someone would do it, everyone loves it."

She said she preferred his new spot as "more people can see him".

Alex Pope/BBC

Maria and Raisa Tismanaru from Dunstable said they were happy with the bear's new location

Maria Tismanaru said it was sad anyone tried to take the "cute" character which was enjoyed by "kids and grown-ups".

"What's the purpose, what can they do with it?"

Alex Pope/BBC

Hugley used to be positioned at an entrance to The Quadrant

Paul Hodson, town clerk and chief executive of Dunstable Town Council, which owns Hugley, said it was "great that the panda will continue to be enjoyed".

Hugley first appeared in the town in 2021 as part of a scheme to welcome shoppers back to the town after the end of Covid-19 lockdowns.

