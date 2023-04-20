A giant green panda has been saved from an attempted theft in broad daylight by a "quick-thinking" safer neighbourhood officer.

Ahmed Bensharif, who only started his role five weeks ago, "sprung into action" at the Quadrant shopping centre, in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show three men trying to force the 6ft (1.82m) figure, called Hugley, into the back of a white transit van.

Police are investigating the incident which happened at about 16:20 BST on Wednesday.