River bridge to be closed for four months

Butterfly Bridge, over the River Great Ouse in BedfordBedford Borough Council

The Butterfly Bridge, over the River Great Ouse in Bedford, will be closed from 9 January

A busy and popular pedestrian and cycle bridge over a town's river will be closed for about four months.

The Butterfly Bridge, over the River Great Ouse, in Bedford, will shut on 9 January.

Bedford Borough Council said it was part of a "major investment" and it would have a "more skid-resistant surface".

It would also be painted and cleaned.

A "full width river navigation closure" would also take place, it added.

The river is used by rowers and regularly hosts regattas.

Find BBC News: East of England on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. If you have a story idea for us, get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links