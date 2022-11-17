Woman, 94, killed in two-vehicle crash
A 94-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Monmouthshire.
Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the scene on the A4136 near Staunton Road, Monmouth, at about 16:50 GMT on Wednesday, 16 November.
The collision was between a silver Hyundai i10 and a white Nissan van.
Paramedics confirmed that the driver of the car, a 94-year-old woman, died at the scene and her next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.
Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage.