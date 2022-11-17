Plea for new burial land as cemetery nears capacity

Glen Nevis cemeteryTrevor Littlewood/Geograph

G﻿len Nevis cemetery, pictured a few years ago, is expected to reach capacity in just over two years

At a glance

  • H﻿ighland Council has warned that Fort William's Glen Nevis cemetery is nearing capacity

  • T﻿he local authority has launched an appeal on social media as part of its efforts to find land for new burial ground

  • I﻿t hopes to find potentially suitable sites within a 15-mile radius of Fort William

  • G﻿len Nevis Cemetery could reach capacity in just over two years time

H﻿ighland Council has sought land around Fort William for use as burial ground because the town's cemetery is running out of space.

T﻿he local authority said Glen Nevis cemetery could reach its full capacity in just over two years time.

T﻿he council added that despite its best efforts it had so far been unable to find alternative locations in the local area for burials.

I﻿t has launched an appeal on social media asking landowners if they have potentially suitable land for sale.

Sites have been sought within a 15-mile (24km) radius of Fort William.

'﻿Reviewing locations'

K﻿ate Willis, chairwoman of Highland Council's Lochaber area committee, said the local authority was aware of growing concern over the lack of capacity at Glen Nevis Cemetery.

S﻿he said: “To mitigate the diminishing burial ground capacities, council officers are actively reviewing locations to acquire new land suitable for the development of burial ground extensions, or in some cases new burial grounds."

Highland Council said it could take up to 24 months to prepare a new burial ground, which means work on any site would need to start by July 2023 at the latest.

G﻿len Nevis cemetery, near Claggan, includes graves of servicemen killed during World War Two.

