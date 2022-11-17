Plea for new burial land as cemetery nears capacity
Highland Council has warned that Fort William's Glen Nevis cemetery is nearing capacity
The local authority has launched an appeal on social media as part of its efforts to find land for new burial ground
It hopes to find potentially suitable sites within a 15-mile radius of Fort William
Glen Nevis Cemetery could reach capacity in just over two years time
Highland Council has sought land around Fort William for use as burial ground because the town's cemetery is running out of space.
The local authority said Glen Nevis cemetery could reach its full capacity in just over two years time.
The council added that despite its best efforts it had so far been unable to find alternative locations in the local area for burials.
It has launched an appeal on social media asking landowners if they have potentially suitable land for sale.
Sites have been sought within a 15-mile (24km) radius of Fort William.
'Reviewing locations'
Kate Willis, chairwoman of Highland Council's Lochaber area committee, said the local authority was aware of growing concern over the lack of capacity at Glen Nevis Cemetery.
She said: “To mitigate the diminishing burial ground capacities, council officers are actively reviewing locations to acquire new land suitable for the development of burial ground extensions, or in some cases new burial grounds."
Highland Council said it could take up to 24 months to prepare a new burial ground, which means work on any site would need to start by July 2023 at the latest.
Glen Nevis cemetery, near Claggan, includes graves of servicemen killed during World War Two.