Tributes have been paid to a 65-year-old man who was killed in a crash involving a HGV.

John Benedict Laurence, of Roath, Cardiff died at the scene on Leckwith Road, Cardiff at about 16:00 GMT on 20 December.

His family, who knew him as Ben, said he was "fondly remembered" by his nickname Grunt.

They said: "He had challenges all of his life but did discover happiness with his long term partner Liz for over 30 years before she sadly passed away several years ago."

Since then, Ben "made the most out of life".

The tribute added: "As a family we are deeply saddened to find out about the sudden passing of Ben.

"His passion was riding motorcycles and visiting new places far and wide.

"He loved adventure and exploring and had so many plans which have now cruelly been taken away.

"He made many friends in his time here and I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone when I say how missed he will be."

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.