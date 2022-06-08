Charges for connecting new build properties in Alderney to the public sewer system are to be waived.

The island's Policy & Finance Committee has agreed to repeal the law because the fees, £500 for a new house, are difficult to collect as they are charged retrospectively.

The decades-old Sewerage Law was initially designed to collect a fee from new build properties on connection to the public sewer in order to contribute to its maintenance.

But the committee agreed the law should be amended to exempt the charge which has hindered the new mains drainage system from Mouriaux to Platte Saline.