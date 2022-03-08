The Borders Book Festival is planning to return to its traditional date and venue for the first time in three years.

Organisers hope to go back to the Harmony Garden in Melrose from 16 to 19 June.

Last year the event was held at Abbotsford House in November having effectively been cancelled the previous year.

Festival director Alistair Moffat said they hoped to be able to return to "relative pre-pandemic bliss" this summer.

The full programme of more than 100 events will be announced next month but some names have already been confirmed.

Joanna Lumley, Andrew Marr, Julian Clary, Val McDermid and James Naughtie will all be part of proceedings.