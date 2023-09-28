A cat who went missing for more than a month was found in the roof of a kitchen area at Exeter Airport.

Ted, a black and white cat, was discovered in the roof of the airport's base for private planes and VIP passengers on Friday, after staff heard meowing above the kitchen.

After catching sight of the cat, staff at the airport's XLR Jet Centre gently coaxed him towards a gap in the ceiling.

They then carried the two-year-old cat down and gave him some food and water - before tracking down his owners.