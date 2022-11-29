Footballer swaps bookings for beat in police job
At a glance
Former Doncaster Rovers footballer Harry Middleton has joined South Yorkshire Police.
The midfielder said he struggled with an office job after retiring
He took up the response role with the force through their apprenticeship scheme
PC Middleton says helping people is the best part of his new role
A former professional footballer has swapped his shin pads for a stab vest after joining the police.
Harry Middleton, who played more than 100 professional games for clubs such as Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and FC Halifax Town, joined the South Yorkshire force earlier this year.
The former midfielder is now on the front line after joining the force's response team.
He said the change helped him stay active as well as wanting to be "out and about helping people".
Doncaster-born PC Middleton, 27, grew up in the city and played for the club's academy set up before making his first team debut in 2012.
“A career in football is difficult and I’d moved clubs and dropped down so I decided it was time for a change," he said.
After trying an office job following retirement, PC Middleton said he struggled to be behind a desk and looked for a more active career.
He joined South Yorkshire Police as part of their degree apprenticeship, so was able to learn the academic theory while being on the job.
He added: “I really enjoy knowing I can help someone, or even go somewhere and speak to someone to calm them down.
"We recently sat down with a young boy who had lost his mum, listened, and got him some help. Things like that are really rewarding."
