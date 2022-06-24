Smoke alarm alerts sleeping household to kitchen fire

Residents of a property in Jersey were alerted to a fire in their kitchen in the early hours of Friday by a smoke alarm, the island's fire service has said.

Two fire engines were sent to the building in St John.

The fire had been caused by a pan and a chopping board left on a cooking hob.

The residents were woken up by the smoke alarm and then called 999, the service said.

Richard Ryan, watch commander, said: "This incident highlights that having a working smoke alarm can and will save lives."