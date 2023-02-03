Ireland: Urgent appeal for refugee accommodation

A government minister in the Republic of Ireland has called for more buildings to be made available for refugees coming into the country.

In a letter to his colleagues, Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman said the buildings could be located anywhere.

Halls where camp beds, mattresses and sleeping bags can be set out are being sought to accommodate refugees arriving in Ireland.

The letter, seen by Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, said facilities that were wanted included sports centres with showers.

Also included on the list are conference facilities, arts and student centres.

There was also a call for any large buildings that are deemed safe by local authorities and which comply with fire regulations.