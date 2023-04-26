Police dog catches four after high-speed chase
Four suspects were arrested after being chased down by a police dog following a high-speed pursuit.
Officers were called to a property in Cheriton Drive, Ravenshead, at about 21:10 BST on Monday after power tools were stolen from the back of a van.
A suspected stolen car was later chased at high speed by multiple police cars before a number of people ran from the vehicle.
Four males, aged 29, 26, 24 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, failing to stop and dangerous driving.
The force said they located the car, which was using cloned plates, along the A38 near Mansfield before following it at high speed.
After pulling onto the M1 the vehicle stopped and several suspects ran from the vehicle into a neighbouring field.
One suspect was quickly chased down by PD Wolf before he led officers to three others hiding in a barn.
The 15-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife. All four remain in custody.