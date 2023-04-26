Army bomb disposal team deal with suspicious package
Army bomb disposal experts were deployed to deal with a suspicious package at a retail park in Kent.
A cordon was set up around Prospect Place in Dartford following the discovery just after 11.30 BST on Wednesday.
Pictures on social media showed bomb disposal experts outside a Pizza Hut in the retail park.
Police remained at the scene in the afternoon, causing some traffic disruption in the area.
In a tweet, external, Kent County Council said the A226 Highfield Road was closed, but had since reopened.
Dartford MP Gareth Johnson said: "It was a concerning situation. I am very grateful to Kent Police for dealing with this matter in a professional manner.
"I appreciate that the road closures caused inconvenience to people but Kent Police could not take any chances."
