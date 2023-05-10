Woman dies when she was hit by bus at station
A woman has been killed when she was hit by a bus at a station in Chatham, Kent Police say.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Waterfront Bus Station at about 14:15 BST on Tuesday.
"An elderly woman, was declared deceased at the scene," a police spokesman said.
Any witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, have been asked to contact police.
