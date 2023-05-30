Folkestone care home to close due to rising bills

Pelham House care home in Folkestone

Half the residents of Pelham House care home died of Covid

At a glance

  • The owner of Pelham House Care Home says his utility bills have risen ten-fold

  • Roger Waluube says it's now "the end of the road" for the home

  • During the pandemic nearly half the home's residents died of coronavirus in the space of a few days

  • Places are being found for residents in nearby homes

Bob Dale
BBC News

A care home in Kent is to close because of rising utility bills.

Roger Waluube, the owner of Pelham House in Folkestone, said his average bills increased from £1,000 a month to £10,000.

He said the rising costs meant the home is "pretty much at the end of the road".

During the pandemic, Mr Waalube said Pelham House had been through a "living nightmare" after 10 of its 22 residents died of Covid within days.

"We had our challenges, like many organisations, with Covid, (and) we managed to get through that" said Mr Waalube said.

"But going into last year we heard and understood that utility bills were going up, but really never imagined how significant it was going to be."

Mr Waalube recalled Pelham House's "good times" before the pandemic.

“We were a very healthy, viable organisation, looking to actually buy more care homes and expand. Since Covid it’s really been challenging for many, many different reasons."

A memorial service was held for the 10 residents who died during the pandemic

Following the deaths of the ten residents, a memorial service was held in July 2021.

In October 2022 the home was rated inadequate following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Mr Waluube said he had worked with other local care homes to find places for his residents, and now plans to concentrate on running a domiciliary care company.

