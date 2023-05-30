A care home in Kent is to close because of rising utility bills.

Roger Waluube, the owner of Pelham House in Folkestone, said his average bills increased from £1,000 a month to £10,000.

He said the rising costs meant the home is "pretty much at the end of the road".

During the pandemic, Mr Waalube said Pelham House had been through a "living nightmare" after 10 of its 22 residents died of Covid within days.