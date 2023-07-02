Going underground for the world's deepest sleep

Fancy taking the deepest sleep in the world? That is the offer being made at a disused Victorian slate mine in north Wales.

Guests are invited to stay 1,375ft (419m) underground in one of four log cabins - or a special slate-roofed chamber.

But while there is a hint of luxury inside the rooms, getting there is not for the faint hearted.

Expect a two-hour hike and scramble, including zip lines and flooded slate chambers to navigate.