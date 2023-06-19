Mr Williamson said he thought the problem had come about because of more people moving to Cornwall and more properties being used as second homes and Airbnb rentals.

He said: "It is a real challenge for us.

"I think we are seeing more people coming into the region again."

Mr Williams added: "Anything that the community can do to help us provide accommodation for our staff would be immensely beneficial.

"Whether that's rental accommodation to be available for us or whether that might be shared accommodation to be available, we've got staff that would welcome both of those."

Robin Simpson, a doctor in trauma and orthopaedics in Cornwall, said it was a problem for junior doctors.

He said: "Part of the issue with being able to recruit doctors, here in particular, is there is a difficulty in finding affordable accommodation, especially given our current salary.

"It is pretty scarce and hard to find."

Phil Norgan, property manager at Camel Lettings said they had been working with the trust since November 2021 to help staff find accommodation.

He said: "We give the properties to the accommodation team, they have a closed Facebook page which is only available to NHS staff, and we give them as much notice ahead of when we would normally launch it onto a property portal."

He said there were "over 700" staff looking for accommodation when the scheme started, and they had since matched more than 100 with rental properties.

He added: "We'll just keep going until the numbers start to fall."