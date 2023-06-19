Two diggers, a dumper truck and a roller were badly damaged in a fire at a farm.

Fire engines from Shropshire and Staffordshire were called to the blaze at Shiffords Grange Farm in Market Drayton at about 23:35 BST on Sunday.

Several machines were well alight when they arrived and it took nearly two hours to put the fire out, the service said.

Nobody was hurt and no buildings were damaged, they added.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Staffordshire Police.