Jersey Post makes £6.6m loss
- Published
Jersey Post has announced it made a loss of £6.6m in 2022.
In its annual business review, the postal service said it was "almost impossible to encapsulate the roller-coaster year that was 2022", adding that it faced a "perfect storm".
It said the war in Ukraine, inflation and rising costs all affected profit margins.
Alan Merry, chairperson, said in the review that the business was in a stable position and was resilient", but that it "needed to be smart" and that it was "going to be tough going forward".
He said: "I don't think we're out of the woods yet in terms of the economic challenges that we all face."
