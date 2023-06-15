An elderly woman has been seriously injured after the car she was driving crashed into a roundabout and lampost on a main road in Cornwall.

Police say they were called to the single-vehicle collision at the Carnon Gate roundabout on the A39 at Devoran on Wednesday morning.

A Silver Honda Jazz crashed at about 10:55 (BST).

The driver, from the Falmouth area, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.