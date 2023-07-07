Police commissioner brings back deputy role
- Published
A deputy police and crime commissioner has been appointed for Derbyshire two years after the role was dropped.
Robert Flatley, 26, will earn an annual £30,000 for the role, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A Conservative councillor for Ilkeston East on Derbyshire County Council and an Erewash Borough Council representative for West Hallam and Dale Abbey, his new role will see him earn £58,872 from public funds a year.
Angelique Foster, who was elected police and crime commissioner (PCC) for the county in 2021, had scrapped the deputy position when she took office.
'Increased' workload
The announcement comes amid a policing budget shortfall of £5.2m, with the amount of money Derbyshire taxpayers pay for policing having increased by 5.9%.
Mr Flatley said reintroducing the role would be "a great way for me to make a difference".
“The role was never dropped due to financial savings and the commissioner was clear from the outset that she would evaluate the needs of the office before deciding to appoint," he said.
“Furthermore, the commissioning responsibilities placed on the office have virtually doubled since 2021, meaning that the commissioner’s office workload has also increased significantly.”