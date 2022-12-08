A "much-loved" father-of-two died from a stab wound to the heart, an inquest heard.

Dominic Clark-Ellingford, 32, was pronounced dead by paramedics in Lesney Gardens, Rochford, on Friday 25 November.

An inquest was opened and adjourned at Essex Coroner's Court.

Mr Clark-Ellingford's mother, in a statement, described him as "funny, much-loved and kind".

Perry Coulson, 38, of Lesney Gardens, has been remanded in custody charged with murder.