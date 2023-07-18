Man's image released after suspicious death
Police investigating the suspicious death of a man have released a picture of him.
The body of John Convey, 53, from Gillingham, Kent, was found just before 23:30 BST on Thursday on a grass verge in Lower Twydall Lane.
Det Ch Insp Kathleen Way from Kent Police said: "We have taken the unusual step of releasing an image of Mr Convey in the hope that someone will see his photo and may remember seeing him."
She added: "We are working to trace his last movements and want to talk to anyone who has information, no matter what it is."
