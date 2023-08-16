Piles of brown seaweed washing up on some Jersey beaches are helping the island's ecosystem, a government environment boss has said.

Rough seas and strong winds earlier in August led to it washing up on the beaches of Havre des Pas and St Ouen's Bay.

Bruce Labey, head of Jersey's Parks, Gardens and Cleaning Services, said it would get washed out again soon.

Mr Labey also said the seaweed was no risk to the public.