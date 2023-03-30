The family of a 79-year-old man who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to a "beloved" great-grandfather.

Leslie Albert Thomas Welland was walking his dog when the collision happened in Poplar Row, Theydon Bois, just after 22:15 GMT on 12 March.

He died at the scene and his "loyal" dog Chico also died.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.