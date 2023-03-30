Tribute to dog walker who died in crash
The family of a 79-year-old man who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to a "beloved" great-grandfather.
Leslie Albert Thomas Welland was walking his dog when the collision happened in Poplar Row, Theydon Bois, just after 22:15 GMT on 12 March.
He died at the scene and his "loyal" dog Chico also died.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
In a statement his family said "our world will never be the same".
They added: “We appreciate all the messages of condolence and support from friends, family and the local community.
"He may be gone but will never be forgotten.”
Mr Welland was born in Hackney, east London, and lived in Barton Seagrave in Northamptonshire.
He was visiting his daughter.
Police asked anyone with information to get in contact.
